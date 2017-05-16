N2.4bn Fraud Charge: Court to Hear Applications in Suit against Innosson Motors

A Federal High Court in Lagos Monday fixed June 28, for hearing of pending applications in a charge against Innosson Nigeria Limited over alleged falsification of shipping document.

In the four-count charge numbered FHC/L/565C/1, the accused are listed as: Innosson Nigeria Limited, Innocent Chukwuma, Charles Chukwu, Maximian Chukwura, Mitsui Osk Lines ‘C’ and Anajekwu Sunny.

When the case was called on Monday, Mr J.I Ajakaiye announced appearance for the prosecution.

Mr. George Uwechue (SAN) announced appearance for the first and second defendants, Prof. Joseph Mbadugha announced appearance for the third and sixth defendants while Mr. A. Olusola appeared for the fourth and fifth defendants.

Uwechue then informed the court of his pending application before the court, while Mbadugha also drew the court’s attention to his application.

However, the new trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, who replaced the initial trial judge, Justice Saliu Saidu, said he would need to go through all the processes with respect to the matter.

He then fixed June 28 for hearing of pending supplications.

In the charge, the accused were alleged to have conspired to commit the offence on Oct. 10, 2013 at Apapa Wharf.

The prosecution alleged that the accused falsified shipping documents, which they deposited with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc as collateral for the sum of N2.4 billion.

The loan facility was alleged to have been granted Innosson Nigeria Limited.

The shipping document was also said to have been falsely presented as genuine and with intent to defraud, in order to clear goods worth N2.4 billion.

According to the charge, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 1(2) (c), and 3(6) of the Miscellaneous offence Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation 2004.