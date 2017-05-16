Financial Times Ranks LBS as Top Global Business School

Lagos Business School (LBS) has been ranked as a top global school by the Financial Times (FT) of London.

LBS Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Aderayo Bankole, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

The statement said: “This is LBS 11th consecutive appearance in the annual ranking of top business and management education providers in the world done by FT.”

It stated that LBS was ranked among the most prestigious business schools globally in two categories: open enrollment and customs executive education.

The statement said the FT’s Executive Education 2017 ranking was published yesterday in London.

It further stated that LBS was one of only four schools in Africa that made the prestigious list.

The Dean of LBS, Dr. Enase Okonedo, was quoted by the statement as saying the school would remain committed to providing global standard business and management education.

Okonedo said FT ranking was in recognition of its continuous efforts at providing world class business and management education with local relevance to Nigeria and Africa.

“Our business school’s determination for excellence has also recently been recognised by our accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the association of MBA’s (AMBA),” she said.

Okonedo also stated that the school had been admitting more non-Nigerian nationals to its programmes as part of plans to extend the benefit of LBS education to other Africans.

She added that LBS would be extending its executive education to other African countries in the nearest future.

The statement noted that FT publishes annually a list of the best management programmes from business schools around the world, based on the quality of learnings, staff and student diversity, growth in business and international reach.

Other schools that made this year’s ranking apart from LBS, according to the statement, were the Harvard Business School, USA, the IESE Business School, Spain and IMD in Switzerland.

Others in Africa include the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), USB Executive Development and Graduate School of Business, all in South Africa.