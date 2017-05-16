Ambode Offers N55m to Families of Ishawo Fallen Heroes

Adds 20 new patrol vehicles to RRS fleet

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Monaday donated a sum of N55 million to families of four officers of the Nigeria Police and one captain in the Nigeria Army, who were killed in an ambush by militants and pipeline vandals in Ishawo, Ikorodu on April 8.

Ambode, equally, donated 20 additional patrol vehicles to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), noting that the donation was a clear statement against men of the underworld.

He presented cheques to the families of the affected officers at the State House, Alausa yesterday, saying the donation could not make up for their lives, but an appreciation of the supreme sacrifices they paid in the course of ensuring the safety of residents of the state.

He presented the cheques alongside the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni and Executive Secretary of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Mr. Abdulrazaq Balogun, among others.

The militants had laid ambush against the affected officers after they successfully rescuing kidnapped victims kept in the turbulent creek of Ishawo.

The officers, who were killed in the ambush, comprised Capt. Abubakar Mohammed, Insp. Godwin Iroagbalahi, Insp. Mr. Francis Pemi, Sgt. Mamuda Dembo and Sgt. Idor Ekoro.

While the families of five slain officers benefited N10 million each from the death insurance scheme of the state government, Ugadu, who sustained injury during the attack, received N5 million.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the donation was in line with the pledge to review the insurance benefits to security operatives in the state.

He said he reviewed the insurance benefits for security operatives in the state with a pledge to pay N10 million to any officer killed during operation.