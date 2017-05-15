Anenih’s Son Slumps, Dies at Lagos Club

Son of the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, Eugene, yesterday slumped and died at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos.

Eugene who recently lost his mother, was said to have slumped and died during a lawn tennis game.

Until his death, he was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nova Finance & Securities Limited. The 15-year Investment Banking Experience personnel, was formerly the Head of Corporate Finance and Treasury Operations at A and Hatman Ltd before moving on to Nova Finance & Securities Limited as Chief Executive Officer.

He was an authorised Dealing Clerk of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Eugene holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Biochemistry from the great University of Benin. He also attended the Programme for Management Development (PMD) at Harvard. An alumus of the Harvard business School. He also attended several courses in capital Market Internationally including Capital Equity appraisals suite courses with the New York Institute of Finance, New York.

Strategic valuations on equities with Euromoney.

He has led Nova Finance & Securities Limited on several issues in advisory roles and primary market just to mention but a few.