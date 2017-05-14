Youths’ Death: Army Deploys More Soldiers in NPDC Facility in Warri

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A reinforcement of army personnel from the 3rd Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Effurun has been deployed in Ifiekporo in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, the host community to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), where a naval officer last Friday shot two youths to death over argument on job slots.

The deployment of the army personnel, THISDAY gathered, was over the palpable tension in the community, especially amongst youths, who were said to be spoiling for a showdown with the naval personnel deployed in the area over the “unjustifiable” killing of the harmless youths.

Security sources said the community was particularly irked at the attempt by the Naval authorities to twist the event leading to the shootings by claiming that the deceased youths attempted to snatch the rifle from the naval rating.

“The youths of Ifiekporo and their elders are angry with the navy when they heard that their officers are claiming that the youths were shot when they attempted to snatch the rating’s AK 47 rifle. This incident occurred in the presence of other sister security agencies as well as workers of the oil company.

“It was sheer overzealousness on the part of the naval rating. There was no attempt to disarm the officer. If there should be any of such, must those youths be shot to death? Can’t they be shot in the leg or arm to dislodge them? They don’t have any defence at all,” the source maintained.

Details later…