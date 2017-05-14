Kano Anti-Corruption Commission Suspends Own Probe of Emir over Assembly Intervention

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission saturday said its investigation into the probe of the Kano Emirate has been suspended.

Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado told THISDAY on phone yesterday that the suspension of the commission’s investigation was in line with Section 6 of its operational guideline.

Muhuyi said, “We could not continue as the House was also conducting an investigation. We wrote to the House seeking details about the content of their investigations”.

The Chairman said the law which established the commission could not allow them to continue with the investigation when there was another agency or institution or the state Assembly is also doing their own inquiry.

“The reply of the letter sent to the House will determine the position of our investigation. We will brief the public on the outcome”, he added.

It could be recalled that the state anti-corruption agency was investigating alleged misuse of N6 billion by the Kano Emirate.

THISDAY observed that the Speaker of the state house of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum has launched an eight-man committee to investigate activities of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi II.

House member, Hon. Ibrahim Gama tabled the motion before the house last week which unanimously agreed to conduct an investigation.

Some of the allegations were “financial misappropriation, defamation of character, breach of oath of office/oath of allegiance, abuse of office privileges and protocol, and political and religious interference”.

It was also learnt that the intervention of the House hindered the Commission’s investigation into the emirate council’s financial activities.