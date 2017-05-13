Threat by Freed Boko Haram Terrorist Mere Propaganda, Says Army

By Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said the threat by a Boko Haram terrorist who was recently released from custody is mere propaganda and boasting vibes without substance with the aim of seeking relevance.

The assurance by the Army to Nigerians came on the heels of a video by the released Boko Haram member, Shuaibu Moni, threatening to bomb Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The terrorist also debunked claims by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai-led Nigerian Army of defeating Boko Haram insurgents.

With the circulation of the video, residents of the FCT are afraid and apprehensive over a possible attack on the nation’s capital.

But responding to the video, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said: “In the video circulating on social media platforms, the Boko Haram sect threatened to intensify attacks, boasting about the terrorists’ return to the dreaded Sambisa forest in the North-east.”

Details later…