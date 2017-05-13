Tension as Navy Kills Warri Boys

Palpable tension enveloped Warri and its environs yesterday as a Naval personnel attached to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Jalla, Warri South Local Government area of Delta state shot and killed two community youths following argument over job slots in the company. One of the victims simply identified as Agbolu was from Ifie community where the company is sited in Warri South while the other whose names could not be ascertained at press time was from Ekpan in Uwvie local government council. The incident which happened at about 2:30pm yesterday has set both communities in tension though the identities of the killer Navy officer could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

It was reliably gathered that youths from both communities were engaged in job slot negotiations with the management of NPDC when argument arose that was amicably resolved but shockingly the Navy personnel was said to have moved in and shot first into the air before shooting point-blank at the two boys who gave up the ghost immediately. Speaking on the matter at the police “A” Division Headquarters, Chairman of Warri South Local Government Hon. Mofe Edema expressed sadness over the shooting saying “this is one killing too many. How can NNPC engaged security personnel be killing these innocent community youths like flies every time. It is just not fair”. Angry Ifie youths stormed the police station but were later directed to the NPDC premises while the Ifie community Trust Chairman Griftson Edema was asked by the aggrieved council chairman make an entry of the matter. The DPO in-charge of the station Aniete Eyoh was out on official assignment but other officers were on hand to pacify the angry Ifie youths at the station.