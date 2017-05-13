Four Killed in Suicide Attack on Varsity

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Three suicide bombers were killed when they attempted to infiltrate the Department of Works of the University of Maiduguri in Borno State, the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the North-east zonal office, Maiduguri, AbdulKadir Ibrahim, said on Saturday.

Ibrahim, in a statement, said the incident occurred at 1.10am on Saturday.

He said a security guard at the university was also killed from the explosions.

He noted that the corpses have being evacuated by rescuers from NEMA and Borno State Emergency Management Agency whose (BOSEMA).