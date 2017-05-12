Ambassador Andrew Young to Honor Former Vice President Joe Biden,

Andrew J. Young Foundation will friday announced the recipients of the 2017 Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards to recognise exceptional individuals whose activism, philanthropy and leadership are transforming lives throughout the global community.

The awards will be presented at the foundation gala event on June 3, 2017, at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, United State, as part of the 85th birthday celebration of its founder and chair, Andrew Young.

“Changing the world happens one step at a time through acts of leadership and courage.

“It is the work of generations, with progress made possible by those who pass on the lessons learned from both successes and setbacks, and most importantly, the necessary knowledge that positive change is indeed possible,” Young stated.

The Chairman’s Award will be presented to former US Vice President Joseph Biden. The honor is given to an individual whose lifelong leadership has demonstrated excellence in areas that reflect Ambassador Young life’s work as pastor (community engagement), activist (civil rights and civic participation), United Nations. Ambassador (International Humanitarian Initiatives) and Congressman and Mayor of Atlanta (Public Policy and Advocacy).

“I value an award based upon the organisation giving the award,” Biden said, adding: “This is one of the most consequential awards I’ve ever been given.”

The theme of the 2017 Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards and 85th birthday tribute is ‘Lead Young’, highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to support and develop emerging leaders and their ideas.