Sokoto to Upgrade School of Health Technology

Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said the state government plans to upgrade the Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa, to the status of a College.

Tambuwal made the disclosure when he paid an unscheduled inspection visit to both the school, as well as the State College of Nursing in Sokoto town.

He said the gesture was in recognition of the giant strides recorded by the school in training of highly-needed middle-level manpower in the state.

“This development is tremendously boosting the efforts of the state government in the provision of efficient healthcare services.

“Upgrading the school to a College means improved funding and increased infrastructural development.

“I urge the management of the school to continue to sustain the high standards they are known for,” Tambuwal added.

The Director of the school, Nasiru Alhaji Aliyu, had earlier commended the governor for the visit, saying, ”this is the first time a governor visited the institution.

“Upgrading the school means more development, admissions and we will attract more funding from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

”We have performed well in various national examinations in programmes like Community Health, Medical Laboratory Science, and Medical Records.

“We will not relent in our efforts and we will not compromise the set standards.”

At College of Nursing Sokoto, Governor Tambuwal expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the site of the new library complex and additional classrooms being executed by the state government.

He however frowned at the pace of work going on at the main auditorium of the college.

“We are giving the contractor a one month ultimatum to complete the project or we will revoke the contract and at the same time make him face punitive methods. I see no reason why a contract awarded since 2007 will not be completed despite the fact that government has kept to its side of the bargain,” the governor warned.