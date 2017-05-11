Niger Govt Procures 15,000mt of Fertiliser for Sale to Farmers

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State government has procured 15,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser for sale to farmers during the current farming season.

Each 50kg of the commodity would be sold to farmers at the federal government approved price of N5,500.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who commenced the sale in Minna on Thursday , warned that the government would not tolerate diversion of the farm input or its sale above the official price.

“Let me therefore warn all farmers to avoid the temptation of selling the fertiliser for petty gains. Also, I warn all those involved in the distribution to desist from shoddy practices as anyone caught will be made to face the consequence of such actions,” the governor said.

Bello said the Modified Growth Enhancement Support Programme policy adopted for the sale of fertiliser last cropping season, “which proved successful”, would be used this year.

