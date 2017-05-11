Minna Agog as Babangida Gives out Daughter in Marriage

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Minna, the capital of Niger State, is agog, preparatory to the wedding of the youngest daughter of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, on Friday .

Halima Babangida will be given out in marriage to a businessman and Sarkin Sudan Gombe, Alhaji Awal Lawal Abdullahi.

The Nikkai, which will hold at the Uphill residence of the former head of state, will be conducted by the Chief Imam of Minna, Alhaji Abu Fari.

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, will be the “father of the day” as prominent Nigerians from both the business community, political class and the academia would be in attendance.

THISDAY gathered that all former first ladies including Mrs Patience Jonathan, Hajia Turai Yar’Ardua, Hajia Maryam Abacha and the incumbent first lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, have signalled their intention to attend the wedding.

