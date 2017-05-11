Deepen FG Policies for Sustainable Development, Tambuwal Advises APC States

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has challenged states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to key in and deepen the achievements recorded by the federal government in order to ensure rapid development of the country.

Tambuwal threw the challenge on Thursday at the second quarterly meeting of the Secretaries of State Governments (SSGs) in APC-controlled states held in Sokoto.

He said now that the nation is at a crossroads, it has become necessary for all APC member states to ensure that a worthy turning point is propelled.

“Indeed, the journey so far has been very challenging, demands are increasing by the day and the resources available keep shrinking. We have the individual and collective responsibility of moving our dear states forward, no matter what it takes,” he said.

Tambuwal said almost two years after coming to power, the federal government has recorded significant achievements especially in the areas of security, job creation, agriculture, education and youth empowerment among others.

More to follow…