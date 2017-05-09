Ozekhome Gives Legal Implications of Buhari’s Medical Trip

By Paul Obi in Abuja

Human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, on Tuesday gave the legal implications of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second medical trip to London, United Kingdom.

According to him, section 146 of the 1999 Constitution as amended cannot be invoked given the circumstances that will prompt such action of removing the president from office.

Ozekhome also argued that considering the current peculiarities of tribalism, sentiments and religious bias, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not be able to invoke the provisions of the constitution in order to declare the president incapacitated and subsequent removal from office.

He said: “Section 143 of the CFRN, 1999, as altered, generally deals with the removal of the president from office on the ground of misconduct in the performance of his office, and the entire procedure involved in the process of such removal.”

More to follow…