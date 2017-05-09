Osun PDP Supports Adeleke Family on Rejection of Coroner’s Inquest

YinKa Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expressed its support for the family of the first Governor of the state, Alhaji Isiaka Adekeke, on the rejection of a coroner’s inquest ordered by the state government into the cause of his death.

In a statement issued by the Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, in Osogbo and made available to THISDAY, the party expressed sadness with the fact that the Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, chose to treat a man of Adeleke’s calibre with such disdain and dishonour even in death.

Aregbesola had claimed at various times since Adeleke’s death that he died of heart attack and overdose of pain killers without any medical evidence.

The party wondered why the governor now expects any right-thinking person to expect an impartial inquest from a team set up by the state government.

Adagunodo wondered how a governor who refused to pay a condolence visit to the Adeleke family for a whole week after the sad incident, refused to say a word of condolence at the 8th day Fidau prayers and chose to organise an all night dance charade called Ogbeni till day break while the family of the first governor of the state was still in mourning, expects anyone to take his so-called coroner’s inquest serious.

The PDP in the state added that the governor had by his conducts since the demise of Adeleke shown himself as uncaring leader whose only obsession is politics and political gains from every occurrence no matter how tragic.

The party urged the governor to immediately disband the coroner’s inquest and also refrain from any further act of disrespect to the soul of the late senator who was not just political icon but also a family man and bread winner to thousands of widows, orphans and other less privileged in different parts of the state.