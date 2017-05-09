Ekiti Pensioners Call on Fayose to Pay 9 Months Arrears

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For allegedly losing five members within the spate of 30 days, local government pensioners in Ekiti State have cried out over what they called “high mortality rate” among them, which they said was caused by the non-payment of their benefits.

Expressing resentment at a prayer session organised by the pensioners in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Monday, they claimed that many of them had died in the last one year with five dying in the last one month.

The pensioners, under the aegis of Association of Local Government Concerned Pensioners (ALGCP), thereby called on Governor Ayo Fayose to pay their nine months arrears of pension and backlog of gratuities dating back to 2012.

The council retirees said lack of money to buy drugs to manage their health challenges and hunger are the reasons why they are dying at the alarming rate.

Details later…