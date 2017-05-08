Former AGF, Adoke Alleges Raid by EFCC on Brother’s House

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of trying to intimidate and harass members of his family in its effort to find incriminating evidence against him.

The former AGF was alleged to be involved in shady deals over the Malabu Oil block transaction while in office.

Adoke alleged that security operatives last Saturday night invaded his younger brother’s home, Mr. Bashir Bello, in Okene, Kogi State.

The former AGF had earlier alleged that the operatives of the EFCC was planning to raid his Okene, Kogi State country home as part of the sustained onslaught against him.

The former AGF had threatened that he would no longer take the harassments of his family and serial invasions of his homes lying low and would now seek all legal means to enforce his rights, including asking for damages.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant, Victor Akhidenor, the former AGF lamented the frequent harassment which he and members of his family are being subjected to under the guise of searching for corruption evidence.

“There appears to be no end to the level harassment, intimidation, and persecution that Mohammed Bello Adoke, and his family will face at the hands of law enforcement personnel determined to unearth incriminating evidence against him. Only last night, the Okene residence of Mr. Bashir Bello, a younger brother to the former AGF was raided by men who claimed to be law enforcement personnel,” he said.

Describing the incident, Adoke’s aide said the security men arrived at Mr. Bello’s house at about 12midnight in a Hilux van and were dressed in black uniform.

“They did not present any search warrant and when the security man sought to know their mission, they stated that they were in search of money particularly dollars that have been hidden by Adoke.

“When the security insisted that the house was not occupied and that no such monies were kept there; they not only brutalised him, but proceeded to hack down the door, tore the place apart and searched virtually every nook and cranny of the house, destroying the furniture, the ceiling, wardrobes, water tank, etc. At the end, they left the premises infuriated that they did not find the dollars they were informed was hidden in the house.

Akhidenor lamented that this would be the second time security personnel would be invading Adoke’s home, adding that last month, officials of the EFCC invaded the former minister’s family home in Kano in search of documents ostensibly to use to prosecute him.

The statement said: “While the EFCC claimed responsibility for that invasion, the Okene incident regarding his younger brother’s house is shrouded in mystery as efforts to confirm the identity of the security personnel has not yielded fruit.

“Although, the matter has been reported to the police, there is palpable fear that if not properly monitored, the Whistle Blower Policy of the government can be hijacked by hoodlums masquerading as security personnel to invade the homes of unsuspecting members of the public.

“This is particularly worrisome in view of recent security challenges being experienced in country in form of kidnappings, assassinations, and burglaries.

“Mohammed Adoke is apprehensive about his personal safety as well as that of his immediate family and calls on law enforcement personnel to guarantee the safety of his family especially now that he has become a target and subject of harassment, intimidation, and persecution from powerful families and aggrieved individual bent on settling scores with him on account of his refusal to allow his office as a minister to be used to serve their personal interests.”