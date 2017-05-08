Danbatta: NCC Worried over Job Cuts in Telecoms Sector

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, on Monday expressed displeasure over the massive job cuts in the telecommunications sector but submitted that it was hamstrung by the Act setting up the commission to mediate in labour issues.

He said even though the commission desired to see the vibrancy in the industry translated to additional job creation in the economy, the NCC does not currently have the mandate to intervene in labour issues.

Danbatta, however, admitted that though there had been a slight improvement in the quality of service by telecoms operators compared to now, the overall level of improvement still remained low and of great concern.

He said operators have continued to violate the mandatory one per cent drop call limit set for them by the commission.

Consequently, he disclosed that the commission would soon unleash tougher sanctions on specific operators that have shown little or no commitment to enhancing their service quality.

More to follow…