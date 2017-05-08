CBL to Celebrate Lagos @ 50 with May Madness Basketball Tourney

In celebration of 50 years of Lagos State, Continental Basketball League (CBL) has rolled out a basketball challenge tagged the ‘May Madness Tournament’ billed to tip off on May 12 at the remodelled Teslim Balogun Arena in Lagos.

Four cities across Africa will play host to six teams during the tourney. They include: Eko Kings, Lagos City Stars, and Lagos Warriors (all from Lagos) while other African teams scheduled to participate in the tourney include: Libreville Izobe Dragons (Gabon); Abidjan Raiders (Cote d’Ivoire) and Yaoundé Giants (Cameroon).

The tournament expected to commence from May 12 through June 4 will tip off with the Lagos Challenge. Teams will go head-to-head against each other in one of the most anticipated basketball challenges ever in the history of Africa, thereafter the teams will embark on a road trip to the capital of Cameroun, Yaoundé for the ‘Yaoundé Challenge’ starting from May 22 through May 24.

The best teams of the challenge are scheduled to hit the court on the 27th and 28th of May for the tournament’s ‘All Star’ weekend, where some celebrities will play against ‘basketball veterans’. There is also going to be three pointers and Slam Dunk contests.

The top four teams of the challenge are to meet in Libreville, Gabon on the 3rd and 4th of June for the Final Four and Championship game.

Continental Basketball League is supported by the Lagos State Government, AFA Sports, SWIFT, PaddyBet, 360Nobs, Red Cheetah by SWIFT, Maison Fahrenheit, Cintron, Printivo, Bugaa Connect, Bobby Taylor Company, Domino’s Pizza, Selemedic, McErnest Events, Air Cote d’Ivoire and The Beat 99.9FM.