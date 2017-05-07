Kanu Tips Moses for African Player of the Year Award

Legendary Nigeria forward Nwankwo Kanu has backed his countryman Victor Moses to win this year’s CAF Player of the Year accolade. The 26-year-old Moses has enjoyed his best season with Chelsea, who are the favourites to win this season’s English Premier League (EPL) title.

However, former Arsenal star Kanu feels that the defender-cum-midfielder faces stiff competition from Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Senegalese Sadio Mane.

“Moses has proved critics wrong. It is now left for CAF to do their rating,” Kanu told Sports Village Square. “As for me, he deserves the 2017 CAF award. Although the season is still on and no one can tell what future will be.

“The likes of Aubameyang and Sadio Mane are dangerous to compete with but I still have a strong belief in the Nigeria forward. Despite playing out of position at Chelsea, he finds it easy to break opponents’ defence with ease. And if he keeps this fitness alive I see him becoming the next African footballer of the year.”

Kanu, who is now 40, won the CAF Player of the Year award in 1996 and 1999. He represented Nigeria 87 times – scoring 12 goals in the process.