Ambode Issues Executive Order to Enforce Lagos Master Plan

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government has ordered the outright enforcement of the state’s original master plan, operative development plan as well as its model city plan in line with its town planning laws.

Likewise, the state government has frowned on the growing trend of converting residential buildings to commercial use, thus emphasising the need to enforce its planning regulations to avert traffic congestion in all government schemes and other areas.

The state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, gave the new directives in an Executive Order No. EO/AA01/2017 he issued on January 23, warning that his administration would no longer accept distortion to the state’s master plan and model city plans.

As indicated in the executive order, the governor noted that every conversion of residential buildings contravened the state’s town planning laws and regulations and flouted stipulated norms of parking, open spaces and public safety for building construction.

Ambode, therefore, warned against the ugly trend and physical planning aberrations, which he said, had become prominent within the Government Residential Areas (GRAs) and other schemes.

Details later…