Mercedes AMG GT Concept Ready for Production

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed the GT Concept is heading to production.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept made its debut in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, previewing a four-door model injected with the AMG GT’s DNA.

Speaking to Automotive News, Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers spoke about the GT Concept, confirming a production version will arrive in 2018 and a plug-in hybrid model will be “not far beyond.”

So at first, the four-door GT model will be available with a conventional powertrain before AMG adds the German automaker’s EQ Power+ electrified technology to the model.

And don’t expect the production GT Concept to be the only electrified model in Mercedes-AMG’s future lineup.

Moers also said plug-ins will eventually find their way across AMG’s portfolio and pure electric vehicles are also in the works. “Yeah, why not? Because we are not able to change the future,” he said.

“We have to adapt to these new requirements and regulations, and we have to move forward and find new innovative solutions.”

Mercedes-AMG is also working on a hypercar dubbed “Project One” and that should arrive by the end of 2018.

