Continental Basketball League Celebrates Lagos @ 50 with ‘May Madness Tourney’

In celebration of 50 years of Lagos State, Continental Basketball League has rolled out a Basketball Challenge tagged the ‘May Madness Tournament’ billed to tip off on May 12 at the Teslim Balogun Arena in Lagos.

Four Cities across Africa will play host to six teams; Eko Kings, Lagos City Stars, and Lagos Warriors from Lagos, the other African teams are; Libreville Izobe Dragons from Gabon, Abidjan Raiders from Abidjan and Yaoundé Giants from Cameroon.

The tournament which is expected to commence from May 12 to June 4, will tip off with the Lagos Challenge. Teams will go head-to-head against each other in one of the most anticipated basketball challenges ever in the history of Africa, thereafter the teams will embark on a road trip to the capital of Cameroon, Yaoundé, tagged Yaoundé challenge from May 22-24.

The best of basketball will hit the court on May 27 and 28 for the tournament’s All Star weekend, where Celebrities will play against Basketball veterans, and youth players ,three pointers will be flying, and the backboard may break during the Slam Dunk contest.

And it all comes down to the top four teams who will meet in Libreville, Gabon, June 3 and 4 for the Final Four and Championship game.

Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria and the most cosmopolitan state in the country where people of every tribe, race and creed reside peacefully.

No doubt, there is a lot to look forward to in the month of May.

The May Madness Tournament is not just about basketball, it’s more than a game; expect to see the best African entertainers perform during half-time shows.

Continental Basketball League is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, AFA Sports, SWIFT, PaddyBet, 360Nobs, Red Cheetah by SWIFT, Maison Fahrenheit, Cintron, Printivo, Bugaa Connect, Bobby Taylor Company, Domino’s Pizza, Selemedic, McErnest Events, Air Cote d’Ivoire and The Beat 99.9FM.