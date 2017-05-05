FG Will Continue to Guarantee Freedom of Worship, Says Osinbajo

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The federal government has reassured Nigerians that it will continue to guarantee freedom of worship and ensure peaceful coexistence among diverse ethnic and religious groups in the country.

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who gave the assurance at the 50th anniversary of Saint Augustine Major Seminary, Jos, Plateau State, said the government would continue to abide by the tenets and position of the constitution in relation to religious matters.

He commended the seminary for the role it has been playing in shaping the society and molding the characters of people towards becoming responsible citizens and its contributions to the nation at large.

Also speaking, the Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Dahiru Ishaku, said the country needs peace to develop its potentials to the fullest capacity, adding that the major challenges of the North-east presently was how to promote peace and arrest the insecurity in the zone.

The governor charged religious leaders in the country to pray for the geo-political zone and political leaders for more strength and wisdom towards ensuring that both the present and future of the country is peaceful.

The vice-president, who also visited the venue of Plateau State Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Clinics for viable enterprises in Jos, said the federal government has created enabling environment for business and company registration as part of its efforts towards promoting investment in the country.

“By now, the time and period of business registration has improved. By next month, activities of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) will be online to make company registration easier and for research in relation to businesses,” he said.

He added that all bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with importation are being dismantled, adding that the present administration has created conducive atmosphere for both importers and investors to do their businesses in line with the laid down procedures.

“The government business is to make entrepreneurs happy and make things easier for them. The government is also encouraging local manufacturers. Not only this, the government is supporting development banks to fund small and medium industries.

“This becomes necessary because the only way through which we can develop as a country is to consume what we produce. We must use what we made and patronise our locally produced goods,” he said.