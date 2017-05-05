Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury Super-fight Set for April Next Year

Anthony Joshua could get his long-awaited grudge match with Tyson Fury in April 2018 with the promoters of both fighters already teeing up the showdown.

Seconds after AJ’s thrilling 11th-round win over future hall-of-famer Vladimir Klitschko, the new heavyweight king called out the former champ.

Fury was seven stone overweight and will not be AJ‘s next victim – especially with Klitschko pushing for a rematch – but he claims his current training camp is working.

And that is music to the ears of Joshua’s matchmaker Eddie Hearn, who can’t wait to return to the 90,000 Wembley stadium for another massive event.

Hearn told UK’s the Mail: “There is nothing I or AJ would want more than to see Tyson back in the ring. But it won’t be next. Tyson just won’t be ready.

“Physically he is not at the races and he has a lot to resolve in terms of his doping hearing and getting his licence back.

“As it stands, I think the best chance of a Fury fight is April 2018, at Wembley. That depends on a successful defence in October or November.

“Rest assured, if we can make it happen, we will make it happen.

“I believe Wladimir is keen (to do the rematch). If he is then it is a sequel people would definitely want to see.

“I’m sure Wlad believes he nearly had AJ out of there and I know that AJ wants to iron out some mistakes and do a better job next time.”

Fury is in Marbella training – and acting up – with fellow traveller and middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders, who defends his title in July.

The 28-year-old has insisted he is finally on the comeback trail and he is working on getting his boxing licence back from the British Boxing Board of Control.

If he succeeds then his promoter, Frank Warren, wants a tune-up fight on that card with a view to having his man ready for that April super-fight.

Warren said: “Tyson’s training with Saunders – we want him to fight on that card, and he wants to fight on that card. If he gets an all-clear he’ll fight on that show.

“Why shouldn’t the BBBC give him his licence? If he’s mentally and physically able to box there’s no reason they shouldn’t allow him to box. He’s been having treatment.”