Unidentified Gunmen Attack Imo Assembly Complex

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Unidentified gunmen who are suspected to be armed robbers yesterday attacked the Imo State House of Assembly complex, Owerri, carting away valuables including, office equipment, electronics and other vital documents belonging to the lawmakers.

It was learnt that the latest attack was the third in series since the beginning of this year even though it was always covered up by the authorities.

According to a lawmaker, Emma Orie, who represents Ohaji /Egbema state constituency, he said his office was not burgled during the armed robbery attack.

He, however, said the offices of three of his colleagues, Mike Iheanatu (Aboh Mbaise), Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru) and Uche Agabiga (Orsu) were robbed by the yet-to-be apprehended gangsters.

Another resource who preferred to be anonymous said the gunmen gained access into the offices of the three lawmakers through the ceiling in the dead of the night.

According to him, it was when the staff members attached to the lawmakers resumed for work in the morning that they discovered that the tables and chairs had been turned upside down, computers, documents, television sets and other valuables had been stolen by the hoodlums.

The source said the incident had set shock wave in the spines of all the lawmakers as this would lead them to go home with documents and valuables for fear of the unknown.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker of the assembly, Ben Ilochonwu, confirmed the development and said that the hoodlums only stole electronic sets and gadgets from the lawmakers offices.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Andrew Enwerem, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.