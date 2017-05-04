Three Teenage Girls Killed in Attempted Suicide Attack on Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode, in Maiduguri

Three teenage female suicide bombers were on Wednesday night killed in Maiduguri, Borno State when they attempted to attack a military outpost popularly called “Gontanamo” along Mina Garage.

According to a press statement by the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the three teenage female bombers detonated the explosives strapped on them so as to avoid being arrested.

Ibrahim said a security officer, who was among those who intercepted the three teenagers, was injured.

The statement read: “Yesterday ( Wednesday ) night 3/5/2017, at 10:05pm , three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack military outpost popularly known as ‘Gontanamo’ along Muna garage.

“They were sighted trying to gain access to the premises and were shot by the securities leading to the detonation of their concealed explosives, which killed all three of them and injured one of the security personnel.”

Ibrahim revealed that the corpses of the three were evacuated to the Borno State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri by emergency aid workers.