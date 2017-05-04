Life Imitates Art, ‘The Wedding Party’ Couple Banky W, Adesua are Engaged

• Social media goes agog, celebrities congratulate couple

In what could be considered a Hollywood or fairytale ending, singer/actor Olubankole Wellington, better known by his entertainment name, Banky W, last February got engaged to actress, Adesua Etomi, with whom he acted in the Nollywood blockbuster rom-com ‘The Wedding Party’.

In The Wedding Party, the couple, which starred in the lead roles, got hitched in a typically chaotic, hilarious and loud Nigerian wedding that got moviegoers laughing and identifying with the country’s peculiar social mores.

But little did Nigerians know that life was imitating art until the couple announced their engagement on their Instagram pages wednesday.

Banky W was the first to bound out of blocks when he went down memory lane on how he met Adesua whom he calls ‘Susu’, how he stalked her on her Instagram page, befriended her and fell in love with her.

Adesua immediately responded with a similar post.

Now, Nigerians can’t wait for what would most likely turn out to be the celebrity wedding of the year.

Expectedly, as the news filtered out yesterday, the social media went agog and celebrities in the entertainment industry fell over themselves to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

Ace actor and former Commissioner for Culture in Delta State, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly called RMD, who played the role of Banky’s father in The Wedding Party, took to his Instagram handle to felicitate with the duo wrote: “My babies, your love brings happiness to my spirit and tears of joy to my heart.

“I’m proud of the man you @bankywellington are and you my sweetheart @adesuaetomi are one of the few young people who give me hope in this generation.

“That both of you know Christ the way you do and love him with your hearts is such a joy. Now that we’ve gone public, let’s go wild with the wedding planning. Papa bear is proud of you both. God bless this union.”

Similarly, Nollywood veteran, Sola Sobowale who played the role of Adesua’s mother in The Wedding Party, expressed gladness over the engagement.

Sobowale on her Instagram handle extolled God for bringing the two together. She described Banky as the sweetest, kindest and most honest person who is determine and knows what he wants in life.

“When God says yes, nobody can say no! My Banky, my one and only Banky, let me tell you, you did not fail in (this) case. You were brave and took this bold step many always seem to run away from,” she said.

Also, Sobowale recalled the conversation she had with Adesua while on the set of the move: “Omo mi, my Adesua, I remember the conversation we had about finding ‘the one’. Funny thing is I saw this happening after seeing you both together on set.

“I am not sure what it was, but I was moved. I just decided to keep it to myself and simply pray for you. May God bless your union. As you both join together, you become stronger, greater and incredible forces.

“May you always find joy and solace in one another. No one and I repeat NO one shall ever get in the midst of both of you. You shall bless nations with this union. You shall inspire the world with your union.

“You shall live in eternal happiness for the rest of your lives. Most of all, the love you share for one another shall ever flourish in the name of Jesus! Amen!!! I am so happy for you my darlings! Congratulations to you both Banky and Adesua as couple in the movie ‘The Wedding Party’.

Jude Okoye, a brother to the music duo, PSquare, also took to his social media page @judeengee to congratulate Banky W: “Coman wake me up! Wow, congrats bro, I still never believe sha till I see wedding IV and asoebi.”

Mo Abdul, chairman and chief executive of EbonyLife TV and executive producer of The Wedding Party could not also hide her joy for the couple, when she took to her social media page @moabdul to express her feelings.

“Dear Adesua and Banky, I am so happy for you. You guys are truly made for each other. Congratulations on your engagement. May God Almighty bless your union. Hugs and kisses,” she said.

Clarence Peter, an award winning video director also joined other the Nigerian celebrities that congratulated the couple. He said: “Big congratulation bro, may God bless you both with wisdom, patience and love.”

Popular comedian, Helen Paul also said: “Knowing who you are in Christ Jesus, helps you enjoy life. Congratulations.”

Nollywood diva, Omotola Ekeinde said: “Wow! From Captain Ekeinde and I, he says to tell you Ehen…! Lol.”

Another talented actress, Chioma Okpotha was happy as she congratulated the couple with, “L.O.VE. S.O. B.E.A.U.T.I.F.U.L Congratulations.”

Also, super music producer and Marvin Records boss, Don Jazzy hilariously reacted to the engagement of the lovebirds: “Kai. Aye mi te mi ba mi. Maybe I need to act first. Who will act film with me now ooo?” Joining other celebrities was the editor-in-Chief and publisher of Genevieve Magazine, Mrs. Betty Irabor who congratulated the couple and commended them for keeping their engagement a secret.

She wrote: “So happy about this new trend where celebs spring engagement and wedding surprises. I hope the trend catches fire. Less shared the better!”