FG Denies Closure of Nigerian Embassy in Washington

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wednesday refuted report that the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, USA, was shut down by workers on Tuesday over non-payment of their salaries.

The denial was contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Clement O. Aduku, who admitted that though some junior workers were being owed salaries, the embassy was not shut down as reported.

Part of the statement read: “The ministry wishes to state that contrary to reports of shutdown, the embassy is functioning properly and discharging its statutory diplomatic and consular responsibilities.”

Aduku, who admitted regrettably that there is a delay in the payment of salaries to some junior workers at the mission, however stated that efforts are being made to address the matter with utmost urgency.

The ministry in the statement further appealed to the public to feel free and go ahead in transaction of normal business with the embassy as it was never shut.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs therefore wishes to assure the public that the Embassy of Nigeria, Washington DC is open for day to day operational activities and can be accessed with ease for all official matters,” the statement added.