First Batch of NNPC’s 3,000MW Power Plants Ready in 2019, Says Baru

By Chineme Okafor in Houston, Texas

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that the first batch of the three new gas fired power plants it plans to build in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano with its joint venture partners will be completed by 2019, to boost power generation in the country.

The corporation also stated that within the same period, it would increase the crude oil production capacity of its exploration and production (E&P) arm, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to 300,000 barrels per day (bd), before moving it further to 700,000bd.

NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said this on Tuesday at the ongoing 2017 edition of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, United States of America.

Baru, who was represented by NNPC’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Saidu Mohammed, at the conference, added that the three plants combined will generate up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

According to him, NNPC currently has interest in two power plants in Okpai, Delta State and Afam, Rivers State, which were built on its Joint Venture (JV) partnership with Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Shell. The two plants collectively generate up to 1,000MW.

Mohammed said the corporation would be providing up to 4,000MW of electricity to Nigeria’s grid when the three plants are completed.

More to follow…

  • Jon West

    And the beat goes on and on and on. Lies, half-truths and misinformation galore from the Government and its parastatals.

    There is no way the power plants in Abuja , Kaduna and Kano will ever be built, let alone be operational in 2019. There is no gas pipeline to supply the gas and the gas sources are not even developed ,and if developed , will be subject to the sabotage and infrastructural terrorism that has decimated the oil industry. The people in power will never learn from even recent history. You cannot take the resources of the Niger delta and pipe them to develop the famished and blighted North of Nigeria. The Kaduna refinery and the petroleum depots all over the North are all white elephants, but the new boys in town want to continue with the same old,discredited and failed models.

    The sad thing is that the international development audience is aware of the lies and futility of this agenda and will never invest in our follies, except perhaps the buccaneers and carpetbaggers who are out to make a quick buck at our expense by being paid for supplying nothing. This mentality of the Northern political establishment is responsible for all the sad white elephant , abandoned projects that litter the Nigerian underdevelopment landscape, from Ajaokuta Steel to the steel mills and petroleum depots and pipelines.

    A little bit of introspection may help these vermin look back on the history of their failed policies and do the right thing, by ensuring economic and political justice. However, knowing them, the prognosis is really bad and we shall then continue on our road to national perdition.