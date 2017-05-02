Babangida, Abdulsalami, Obasanjo Meet behind Closed Doors

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health might have topped the agenda of the almost three-hour meeting held by three former Nigerian leaders — Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Olusegun Obasanjo — on May Day.

The former leaders, who met at the Minna Uphill residence of former military leader, Gen. Babangida, were said to have considered all constitutional options available for the country following the inability of President Buhari “to effectively function” as the country’s elected president.

President Buhari has remained incommunicable with Nigerians in the last couple of weeks, he had been unable to attend two jumat services at the mosque within the State House, as well as been unable to attend two federal executive council meetings.

The president was also absent at the May Day rally organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the second time since assuming office in 2015 a development that caused commotion at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to a source privy to the closed door meeting, the trio agreed to “continue to closely watch the situation” and “will speak out” at the appropriate time.

Details later…

  • Bassey Ndem

    The Ibrahim Babangida (North) Abdulsalami Abubakar (North) and Olusegun Obasanjo (West)’ meeting at the Minna Uphill residence of former military leader, Gen. Babangida was not only discriminatory , but it excluded the South-South and South East zones of the country. There is nothing wrong with birds of the same feathers flocking together, but the imposition of their will on more than 170 million people similarly looks and smells like a coup. South East and South- South were not represented at this meeting. This so called meeting which is said to have considered all constitutional options available for the country following the inability of President Buhari “to effectively function” as the country’s elected president. is a rape of democracy. There are constitutional provisions that must be followed should the president is incapacitated, but I pray that President Buhari comes out of this situation. We must stop wishing ill to the president, rather hand over his life to the God Almighty. who created him. We must respect our institutions and not persons, because a person’s ‘ life is short-lived while the institutions like the Nigerian Constitution last for ever, unless otherwise amended.

    • Kingsley Odo

      Bsssey, it is well since God lives. You know Obasanjo refers to Jonathan as a ‘small boy’ probably because he is not Rtd Army General. God has made Jonathan and will make more from SouthSouth and SouthEast.

      Anyway, that was a meeting of ex-generals as Shehu Shagari was not there. I believe the 3 men cannot not be greater than the NASS. Ken Nnamani prove it when he was the Senate President. At time will come when rtd Army Generals will not have their ways in Nigeria politics

  • Milito

    The three musketeers! These men actually believe they are the GOD of Nigeria …. I have always stated on this forum that the real winners of presidential elections are not PDP or APC but the military oligarchy. The parties are mere platforms for their political manipulations and I laugh when we start boosting about the victory of our respective parties.

    God save Nigeria!