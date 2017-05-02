Babangida, Abdulsalami, Obasanjo Meet behind Closed Doors

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health might have topped the agenda of the almost three-hour meeting held by three former Nigerian leaders — Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Olusegun Obasanjo — on May Day.

The former leaders, who met at the Minna Uphill residence of former military leader, Gen. Babangida, were said to have considered all constitutional options available for the country following the inability of President Buhari “to effectively function” as the country’s elected president.

President Buhari has remained incommunicable with Nigerians in the last couple of weeks, he had been unable to attend two jumat services at the mosque within the State House, as well as been unable to attend two federal executive council meetings.

The president was also absent at the May Day rally organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the second time since assuming office in 2015 a development that caused commotion at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to a source privy to the closed door meeting, the trio agreed to “continue to closely watch the situation” and “will speak out” at the appropriate time.

Details later…