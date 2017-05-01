Northern Group Accuses Buhari of Double Standards in Anti-corruption War

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Arewa Peace Coalition (APC) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of double standards in the anti-corruption war, saying the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, should have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), rather than an administrative panel for investigation.

The APC added that as Buhari’s kinsmen, its hope in the anti-corruption war of the president was gradually fading away.

It noted that it wishes to bring to the president’s attention a critical observation which it considers as a renege on his promise in fighting corruption that, ‘there will be no sacred cows’.

The group, in an open letter to the president titled: ‘A tale of two anti-corruption war,’ and signed by Abdulkadir Mohammed, said it was worried about the way the anti-corruption war was being fought by the government.

According to the group, “The suspended SGF should have been handed over to the EFCC as the federal government did to the personal physician of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Fiberesima, who is being accused of fraud worth 285million.”