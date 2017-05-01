Cross River Workers Get May Salaries May Day Eve

Cross River State workers yesterday evening received alerts of the payment of their salaries for the month of May.

The payment, which was made on the eve of this year’s May Day celebrations is coming a day earlier than last year when the state Governor, Senator Ben Ayade, ordered payment of May salary on the first day of May. Ayade has made salary payment one of his administration’s cardinal objectives with workers getting paid early every month.

The payment of salaries for the month of May is coming barely a week after the payment of salaries for the month of April in the state.

It would be recalled that during the celebration of Workers’ Day last year, the ceremony became frenzied as shouts of “alerts” rent the air once workers began to receive bank alerts regarding the payment of their salary for the month which was just beginning.

However, the governor appears to have trumped that record this year by paying May salary on the last day of April.

It is not known how the workers will receive this latest gesture from the governor. Workers in the state have often complained of getting paid too early in the month since Ayade assumed office in 2015.

Reacting to the complaint at an event recently, Governor Ayade joked that getting paid early is a good problem for the workers to have.

He said he feels challenged only when he is able to pay salaries in the second week of every month.