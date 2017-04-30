Everton Aim to Halt Chelsea’s Title Charge

Antonio Conte has a full squad to pick from for Chelsea’s crucial trip to face Everton on Super Sunday. The Blues play at Goodison Park in the first installment of Super Sunday before Premier League title rivals Tottenham take on north London rivals Arsenal at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea, who are four points clear of Spurs with five games remaining game, face arguably their toughest game of the run-in at Everton and Conte is not underestimating the Toffees pose.

“Everton are a really good team, a strong team with great players in their squad, good quality. A physical team also,” said Conte. “They have a good manager and play exciting football. For sure it will be a really tough game for us but at the end of the season, I think every game becomes tough for many different reasons.

“When they play at home they are strong. For us it is very important to look at ourselves, to prepare very well for this type of game.”

Meanwhile, Everton manager Ronald Koeman has called on his side to refocus and finish the season strongly after a poor performance in a 0-0 draw with West Ham last weekend.

“Maybe we need to change our mentality a bit because I felt a bit less intensity in the game last week, maybe a bit less motivation. It is always difficult if you have already the seventh position in the pocket and maybe they get a little bit more holiday or end-of-season feeling.

“That is what I don’t like. We like to keep momentum at home, we are strong at home and we know what we need (to do) to face the best team of the Premier League.”

Conte is expected to continue with his tried and tested regulars as his side edge ever close to the Premier League title, and that means Hazard and Costa look set to start.

Chelsea have won 78 points from their 33 Premier League games so far. This is the eighth occasion that a side has won 78+ points from 33 games in the competition and half of those have been by Chelsea (Chelsea – four times, Manchester United – three times, Arsenal – once).

Should Chelsea win their remaining five Premier League matches of the season, they will finish the campaign on 93 points. This would be the second-best points tally by a side in a Premier League season, after Chelsea in 2004-05 (95).