Zenith Bank Basketball: Over 200 Female Players Invade Kaduna

Ramat Square, Kaduna will be a beehive of activities from tomorrow, Saturday April 29 as over 200 female basketballers arrive the city in continuation of this year’s Zenith Bank Women Basketball League which dunked off in Abuja a fortnight ago.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Augustine Balewa, said the arrival of the teams would serve as prelude to the Technical Committee Meeting fixed for the Indoor Sports Hall of Ramat Square the next day.

He said actions would begin on Monday, May 1st with all the 18 teams rubbing shoulders until the Monday, May 8th when the second phase will come to an end.

Balewa said that the best four teams in each group in phase 1 and 2 would proceed to Round Two of the league while the last two teams in each group would be relegated to division one at the end of the competition.

Defending Champion, First Bank, Customs and Dolphins won all their matches at the first phase in Abuja, but the setting will different at this stage where they are expected to confront one and another.

First Bank Head Coach, Peter Ahmedu, said after the first phase that the real battle would begin at the Kaduna leg.

He explained that the first phase has given them the opportunity to assess their arc rivals, Dolphins and Customs.

“We are going to Kaduna to continue with the determination and commitment we displayed during our first phase matches. We are not going to undermine any team as we will play each game as it comes,” the First Bank Coach said.

Ahmedu said with fair officiating and a good atmosphere the second phase would point the finger to where the league title would head to at the end of the championship Saturday August 8th in Lagos.

Also speaking during the first leg in Abuja founder and Coach of Dolphins, Mr. Wale Aboderin, exuded confidence that his youthful side would gave a good account of themselves in the league.

“It is too early to predict who will wear the crown at this stage but we shall surely give the title a good chase with hard work, discipline and determination,” he posited.