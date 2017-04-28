Tope Alabi, SLK for 9th Magodo Zonal Rally

Tope Alabi and popular comedian, SLK popularly known as Boda Wasiu are set to perform at the forthcoming 9th Zonal Rally of Foursquare Gospel Church , Magodo Zone scheduled for Thursday, May 4 and Sunday and May 7.

The Chairman of the Rally Committee, Mr. Samuel Olatunji said the rally is the first of its kind in this zone and will be a great one. ‘Just as the theme, ‘On Eagles’ Wings’ indicated, we are going to be empowering people with knowledge on how to stand out like Eagles. We have many anointed ministers of God and speakers who will be speaking at the different days of the programmes. Tope Alabi will be ministering live at the rally. We will also have SLK Comedy (Boda Wasiu) present to entertain everyone with his brand of comedy’, he said

Olatunji noted further that programmes planned for the rally include a medical outreach which is free for all and also a dinner for couples and one for singles and teens.”Other ministers of God slated for the event are, Pastor Alex Unuadjefe who doubles as the Zonal Superintendent of Magodo Zone, Pastor Anetor, Rev. Mrs. Mope Oluwole and Sister Bosun Bankole’, he added.

The rally tagged ‘On Eagle’s Wings’ will start on Thursday, May 4 with word exposition and a vigil with Rev. Femi Ogundare from Akure who will lead the congregants into breakthrough prayers while the Saturday programme will be divided into two with the youths and singles being led by Bosun Bankole while the married individuals will be led by Pastor Mope. The Saturday programmes are dinner events.

Tope Alabi who is also known as ‘Ore ti o common’ is not a strange name in the Nigerian gospel music industry. She is a multi-platinum gospel singer whose music career gained prominence in the contemporary gospel music industry in the country over a decade ago. SLK also known as Boda Wasiu is an acting comedian. He is also an MC, actor, and writer. He is, in fact, the voice behind “Lying Unilag Girl” on Cool FM and Wazobia FM. He shot to the limelight as a result of his popular Instagram skits.