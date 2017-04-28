Presidency: Buhari Hasn’t Fully Recovered, Doctors Advised He Takes Things Slowly

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The presidency thursday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has not fully recovered after his medical treatment in the United Kingdom recently, saying his doctors advised him to take things slowly.

It added that there was nothing to be apprehensive about over the president’s health.

Buhari was Wednesday absent at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

But a statement by Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president’s absence at the FEC meeting was a last minute decision.

He noted that even though the president was eager to be up and about, his doctors had advised him to take things slowly “as he fully recovers from the long period of treatment in the UK some weeks ago.”

Shehu also said Buhari had upon his return to the country from a medical vacation in London, informed Nigerians of the state of his health, adding that full recovery could sometimes be a slow process which he said might require periods of rest and relaxation as disclosed by the Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed, Wednesday.

He added: “Despite his lack of visibility, Nigerians should be rest assured that President Buhari has not abdicated his role as the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria. He receives daily briefings on the activities of government, and confers regularly with his Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. His private residence, in which he has been spending most of his time recently, also has a fully equipped office.

“God is the giver of life and health. We are grateful that He has seen our president through the worst period of his convalescence in London. We are thankful that the president has passed a number of benchmarks already. We pray that God continues to see him through this period.”