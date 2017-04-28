MMM Collaborates Isio to Excites Kids In Port Hacourt

A charity platform, Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Nigeria in conjunction with an NGO, Isio Kids Project recently empowered kids by donating stationary and awarding scholarships in Portharcourt, Rivers State capital. Held at the ECCI Centre in the Nigerian Air Force base, the event which kicked off by 3pm had in attendance the beneficiaries and their families as well as team members of Isio Kids.

Speaking at the event an official of MMM shed light on the initiative. “Today we are at the ECCI Centre in the Air Force Base, Port Harcourt, where we are donating educational materials to 11 pupils of the Rivers State State Primary School with the huge support of MMM. What made us undertake the project was the desire to see children of school age go to and stay in school and see them empowered to break the poverty cycle. MMM is sponsoring the project because MMM is committed to putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians.” According to her, MMM is partnering with The Isio Kids Project because MMM shares the NGO’s vision which is to ensure children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds have the opportunity to go to school and the resources to enhance their learning experience.