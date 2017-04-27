Police Debunk Goje’s Statement on Carting Away of 2017 Budget Documents

By Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday accused the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje, of lying by reporting that its personnel took 2017 budget documents during a raid on his Abuja house.

Goje, speaking at plenary on Wednesday in his first public comments since the incident, had said the policemen carted away his personal laptop and critical files relating to the budget from his study.

Police spokesman, CSP Moshood Jimoh, maintained that there was no iota of truth in the statement by Goje to the Senate.

Jimoh said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to reports in the media credited to Senator Danjuma Abdullahi Goje captioned ‘Blame the Police if 2017 Budget is not Ready — Senator Goje’, ‘REPS gives Police 24 hours to return budget documents allegedly carted from Goje’s residence’.”

More to follow…