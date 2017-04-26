Victor Moses Included in BBC Team of the Week

* Chelsea defeats Southampton 4-2 to go seven points clear at the top

Nigeria and Chelsea striker, Victor Moses, and three other Blues players were

listed in the BBC Team of the Week released on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles winger whose career was revived with the arrival of Italian Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge was included in the team of the week following his stellar performance for Chelsea last weekend after his contribution led to the 4-2 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Moses featured in the game for 90 minutes, putting in a man of the match performance, including winning the vital penalty that helped Chelsea go into the half time break leading 2-1.

His performances under Conte has made him a regular in the team after years of being out on loan from the club during the coaching spells under a number of other coaches.

Moses is making the team of the week, assembled by the BBC for the fourth time this season, a sign of how influential and useful he has become for the title favourite.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa scored twice as Premier League leaders Chelsea edged closer to the title with victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge last night.

The Spaniard, Eden Hazard and Gary Cahill – all back in the starting XI – got the goals that extended the Blues’ advantage over second-placed Tottenham to seven points.

Hazard opened the scoring with a low strike before Oriol Romeu tapped in.

Cahill’s header made 2-1 before Costa nodded in and the scored a well-taken second.

And in stoppage time, former Chelsea player Ryan Bertrand scored a fine header for the Saints.

Blues captain John Terry, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, came on late in the match for Moses to make his first league appearance since November.

Spurs can reduce the gap to four points once more with victory at Crystal Palace today.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea team is playing at Everton on Sunday.

BBC’s Team of The Week:

(Goalkeeper)

Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City)

(Defenders)

David Luiz (Chelsea)

*Victor Moses (Chelsea)*

Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal)

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)

(Midfielders)

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Willian (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kamil Grosicki (Hull City)

(Attacker)

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)