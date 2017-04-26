I Collected N26m for Fani-Kayode, Witness Tells Court

3
1075
Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Hearing on a case involving the erstwhile Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC), over his alleged role in the mismanagement of funds meant to fight insurgency during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration commenced yesterday, April 25, 2017 before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama Abuja.
Arraigned on November 10, 2016, Fani-Kayode, is facing a five-count charge of money laundering preferred against him by the EFCC.

He was said to have received through his police aid, one Victor Ehiabhi, the cash sum of N26million paid to him by the former Director of Finance and Administration, DFA, of the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, Shuaibu Salisu on the instruction of the former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).
The transaction was done without going through financial institution as required by the Money Laundering Act.

While being led in evidence by counsel to the EFCC, Johnson Ojogbane, Ehiabhi, who testified as PW1, narrated how he received N26million cash on behalf his principal, Fani-Kayode.
Ehiabhi and Salisu had through written statements, admitted paying the money to FFK in cash.

“On November 21, 2014, my principal, who was out of town, directed me to stay in town. I got a call from one Mr. Francis, his gardener, telling me that Fani-Kayode called him and directed that I should accompany two of the domestic staff to pick a message for him from the office of the NSA at the villa. I later got a call from the defendant confirming the directive.

“His domestic driver (one Mr. Kenneth) was directed to take Francis, Esther (another domestic help) and I to the villa. At the villa, Francis and Kenneth were asked to stay outside while I and Esther were ushered inside.

“The staff we met inside asked ‘who is Ehiabhi?’, I responded that I was the one and I was asked to show my ID card after which he brought out a paper and said I should sign.

“At first, I hesitated, but he insisted that since I am a policeman that I should sign on behalf of the defendant. When I signed, he then brought out a cash sum of N26million all in N1000 denomination (mint) which he placed in a Ghana-must-go bag and handed over to me.

“When we got home, I called the defendant who directed me to ensure maximum security in his home until he comes back. At about 11p.m. that night, he came back and I handed the money over to him.

“Subsequently, I was invited by the EFCC, where I was confronted with the document I signed on November 21, 2014. I volunteered my statement, hence my testimony today”, Ehiabhi told the court.
Thereafter, Justice Tsoho adjourned to June 6, 2017 for continuation of trial.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Musibau Adebayo

    Trying to think outside the box on the PW1, Ehiabhi. A situation between a landlord and a tenants required pasting of postage stamp in addition with the signature or thump print if more than certain amount of money transaction was involved.
    This, I believe was only acceptable document for legal purpose in the court. While am not a lawyer either for the prosecutor or respondent, one could ask the police man Ehiabhi whether he has copy of cash collected and made to sign and equally asked Mr Femi fani kayoed to sign as indication that the cash was delivered to him. If not or other evidence of Fani collecting such money from you, then there would be more than meet the eyes. This is a huge sum of money that your evidence of collection i.e your signature also required an evidence of delivering to the appropriate quarter.

    • AMY

      This is not official transaction where stamp duty is required. Moreso, the giver and receiver regarding the signed documents are not in disagreement. Even without documents, it will suffice once he agrees to collection of the money. This is case of money laundering. All the prosecutor need to prove is that money left a place to an illegal place.

      • Musibau Adebayo

        Really?. Not official transaction? What constitutes an official transactions and non official transactions? By the way what constitutes money laundering.? The Nigerian small scale businesses that I know still do their businesses on cash. Will any body take cheques from you buy cloth at I’d Umatilla. So the millions of money in that sellers shop at the end of the day taken home is money laundering. This was one of many reasons many cases will never get resolved. What do we hear of Otedola and Lawan case. What do we hear of the killer of the minister for justice, chief Bola I get. Please I need the government to send money to me through you and expect not given any evidence of receipt. Please such many is gone to the dunkind. Money laundering ìs only used now by the police on perceive enemies?