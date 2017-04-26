Due Process Was Not Followed in the Removal of Former PenCom DG, Says Group

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the recent removal of the Director General of Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Chinelo Anohu Amazu, alongside 22 heads of MDA’s and parastatals, a group, Conscience of Nigerian Pensioners (CNP) has lamented that her disengagement from office did not follow due process.

The group said she should be commended for transforming the industry from N2.5 trillion to N6.5 trillion fund assets base in less than three years in office.

In a press release signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Obong Okon, condemned the manner she was removed contrary to the laid down rules and ethics as stipulated in the PenCom Reform Act of 2014 of disengaging the DG and Commissioners.

He noted that the former DG brought development to the industry and also boost investors’ confidence including being a source of inspiration to the youths of Nigeria for her hard work and forthrightness.

He also commended Amazu’s remarkable achievements in revamping the pension industry and paying pensioners as at when due.