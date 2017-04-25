Sanusi Inherited N1. 9bn, Says Kano Emirate Council

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano Emirate Council has refuted the allegations against the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sunusi II, stressing that contrary to the allegations, the emir has not been profligate.

A senior Councillor at the Emirate, Alhaji Bashir Wali, told journalists on Monday that Sunusi inherited N1.9 billion when emerged as emir in 2014.

Wali, who is the custodian of the Emirate Council’s treasury, said: “This media briefing is not to respond to the issues raised at the state investigating agency. We are still expecting them to continue with their investigation.

“It is just a deliberate attempt by fifth columnists to tarnish the image of the council especially in the social media platforms.”

Against the widely circulated allegation that the emir was allegedly involved in misappropriating over N4billion, Wali said: “The sum of N1,893,378,927.38k was the exact amount inherited by Muhammadu Sanusi II, against the alleged claim of N4 billion.”

On whether the emir was involved in unnecessary trips to embezzle the council’s money, Wali said: “The council chattered a plane only twice for his highness for the following trips in September 2014 to Sokoto when the emir paid a traditional homage to the Sultan of Sokoto after he was made the Emir of Kano, and the council spent N4,651,000.”

He further explained that “in January 2015, they travelled to Benin for his installation as the Chancellor of the University of Benin, and it cost the Emirate Council N9,071,000..”

Wali added: “…All the trips were made as a result of lack of schedule flights at that time to make this important and historical trips and it cost the council the sum of N13,722,000 as against the alleged N9,071,000.”

On the allegation of purchase of luxurious bulletproof vehicles, he explained that “the two bulletproof vehicles were surely purchased based on the advice and approval of the state government vide SSG’s letter No SSG/S/D/A/36/TI/109 of September 17, 2014.”

He emphasised that “this was as a result of an attack on the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, on his way back from the Murtala Muhammad Mosque to the palace. All the trips were at the total sum of N142,800,000.”

THISDAY in Kano recalled that recently, the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission said it received some petitions against the Emirate Council on an alleged reckless spending under the nose of the emir.

It was also learnt that some online media reported that a source at the anti-graft agency disclosed to journalists that an investigation was in the offing and the emirate’s treasurer and secretary were invited to the agency last week.