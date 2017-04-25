PSC Approves Promotion of Lakanu to AIG, 24 Others to Various Ranks

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday announced the promotion of Taiwo Frederick Lakanu to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police alongside with 24 other police officers to other ranks.

According to PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the promotion also included appeals for elevation by some officer, requesting the commission to look into their cases.

He said: The PSC has approved the promotion of the former Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Lakanu to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“The commission also approved the promotion of 24 other senior officers to their next ranks.”

He explained that “AIG Lakanu who was enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a Cadet ASP has served in various Commands, Formations and Departments, including Operation, Investigation and Administration.

“As Head of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in Lagos, he earned the Inspector- General of Police gallantry award for his contributions to reducing the spate of crime in Lagos from where he was later appointed as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IG.

“He was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command before he was promoted Commissioner of Police Ekiti State Command. AIG Lakanu also had a brief service as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Nigeria Airport Command before his posting as the 31st Commissioner of Police in Imo State.”

He stated that “other promoted officers included three Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, one Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner, two Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, four Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, six Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and eight Inspectors of Police to Assistant Superintendents.

“The commission also considered and upheld the promotion appeals of eight senior officers and approved their promotion to the next rank.

“Those affected by this decision are one Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Superintendent of Police, three Deputy Superintendents of Police and three Assistant Superintendents of Police.”

Ani said: “The Chairman of the commission, Mike Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police, congratulated the officers and urged them to continue to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

“Okiro noted that the commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force are regular and based on merit, seniority and availability of vacancies.

“The commission’s decision on the promotions has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the commission, Mr. Musa Instifanus.”