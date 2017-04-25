Adeleke Buried Amid Tears, Aregbesola Declares Three Days of Mourning

Jonathan describes him as a great philanthropist

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The remains of the former Osun Governor, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, was on Monday finally laid to rest in his Ede country home.

The deceased’s body was finally interred according to Islamic rites around 11a.m.

The burial was carried out amid tears from sympathisers, friends, family members, political associates as well as those who were touched by his sudden death.

Among those at the burial were the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko, among others.

Ede community was hostile to members of the All Progressives Congress who were at the burial as they accused them of having a hand in the death of “DEGOV” as he was fondly called due to his 2018 governorship ambition in the state.

The only visible chieftain of the APC at the event was Ms. Idia Babalola, who was almost attacked by a crowd of sympathisers.

Babalola, who is a former special adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola, was shielded by Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, from being attacked.

The crowd of sympathisers became restive when Babalola came in to attend the Islamic prayers, ahead of the interment of the two-time senator.

They demanded that she should leave the premises, ignoring pleas from dignitaries, including Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu.

When it was apparent that the crowd of sympathisers was bent on attacking Babalola, Amosun physically prevented them from carrying out the act, and thereafter led her out of the venue.

The governor thereafter joined others at the final prayers, before the interment of late politician.

However, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who was also at Adeleke’s residence, called on the youths to take the death of the senator as the will of God.

He said whatever happened to a man should not be taken so far so that peace and development would continue to reign in the community.

He described Adeleke as a great politician whose exit would be painful to all both at the Senate and his community, saying he had worked for the development of the less privileged people in the community Saraki who urged the people of the community to accept what has happened in good faith so that the tension already mounted would be dealt with, contended that Adeleke was a man of peace when he was alive.

The Senate President however, prayed for the entire family and the repose soul of Adeleke.

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan has extended his condolences to the family of the former governor as well as the government and people of Osun State over his death.

The ex-president’s condolence message was communicated in a statement by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze.

Jonathan described the late Adeleke as a national icon and great philanthropist who was warm and lively.

The ex-president said in the statement: “I received the news of the death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke with a sense of great personal loss. It is hard to imagine that the very lively and warm ‘Serubawon’ has died.

Also, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, described Adeleke’s death as shocking and painful exit of a political icon.

Reacting to the news of the demise through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Fayose said “the political history of Osun State will never be complete without the name of Adeleke, occupying a conspicuous space as one who braced the political trail of the state by being the first elected governor at the age of 36.

“Despite being governor at a youthful age of 36, he constributed immensely to the development of the state and maintained his political relevance since the early nineties till his death.”

The governor, who said he was saddened and pained by the death added: “Adeleke will be sorely missed by the entire people of Osun State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode expressed shock and sadness over the death of Adeleke.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Adeleke’s death was a huge loss to the entire South-west region and the Yoruba nation across the world.

“I was deeply shocked to learn of his death this morning. Only last month, he was in Lagos to join us celebrate our party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He made his mark first as the first civilian Governor of Osun State and then as a senator, he was one of the most prominent lawmakers who did not shy away from issues that affected Nigerians in general.

“He was very passionate about Nigeria’s progress and contributed immensely to the expansion of progressive politics especially in the South-west. Adeleke was a loving man, a peace maker, a grassroots politician and a detribalised Nigerian who was well loved by his people,” Ambode said.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared a three-day mourning over the death of the first civilian governor of the state.

In a statement by the Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Semiu Okanlawon, the government directed that flags should be flown at half mast to honour the senator.

Also, a statement by the Chairman of the state House of Assembly Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said, the flag would be flown half mast in the assembly during the period, while all legislative activities would be suspended.

It said the decision was aimed at giving respect to the late senator.