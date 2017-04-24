Troops Uncover Large Cache of Arms, Ammunition in Southern Kaduna

By Paul Obi in Abuja



In their effort to stem the tide of killings of locals by suspected herdsmen in Southern Kaduna, soldiers under Operation Harbin Kunama II yesterday uncovered large cache of arms and ammunition used by the suspected perpetrators to unleash mayhem in the area.

Southern Kaduna has been at the centre of brutal killings of the locals and destruction of property, with many accusing the federal and Kaduna State governments of indifference and bias approach in quelling the perennial crisis.

While speaking yesterday, Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig Gen. Sani Usman, explained that “the recently launched Operation Harbin Kunama II by the Nigerian Army in the southern part of Kaduna State, which would cover some forests in Bauchi, Kano and Plateau States, has started to yield the desired result as troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army recovered large cache of arms and ammunition in southern part of Kaduna at the weekend.

“The discovery was made when troops embarked on cordon and search of Gwaska, Dangoma, Angwan Far and Bakin Kogi general area of Southern Kaduna.”

Usman added that “during the operation, the troops recovered 73 Dane guns, four locally made rifles, one locally made machine gun and locally made pistol.

“Others include 260 cartridges, 14 rounds of 7.62mm cmmunition, 63 rounds of 9mm ammunition, one locally made small machine gun magazine, a pair of worn out military boot and some quantities of assorted improvised ammunition and pyrotechnics hidden in dug out pits.

“While efforts are on going to track down the owners of the arms and ammunition, it is imperative to state that the good people of the area have been very supportive fully with the military which led to this unprecedented findings.

“Similarly, in Sector 1 of the operation which covers Kano State, troops in conjunction with other security agencies are carrying out operations in suspected bandits camps in Falgore forest. The operation is ongoing,” Usman stated.