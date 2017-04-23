Senator Warns APC to Call Gov Abubakar to Order

Segundo Awofadeji in Bauchi

The senator representing Bauchi North in the National Assembly, Senator Suleiman Mohamed Nazif, has warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose Bauchi State in 2019 unless Governor M. A. Abubakar’s undemocratic acts are halted.

Speaking at the weekend on the lingering crisis between the governor and some federal lawmakers from the state, Nazif said that going by the governor’s actions and that of the leadership of the party in the state, Abubakar is on a mission to truncate democracy in Bauchi State.

‎He described the actions of the governor and that of the state party leadership as political naivety and a demonstration of poor leadership qualities.

Nazif noted that the governor had taken his battle against members of the National Assembly from the state to a dangerous level by stopping them from carrying out their constituency responsibilities.

“As my commitment to the people of my constituency, I bought land in all the seven local government areas to build hospitals where free medical services and drugs will be availed the people. Since he has refused to allow us use the state-owned hospital for such gesture, but he is sabotaging the projects by threatening the contractors on site in a bid to get them to stop work,” he stated.

