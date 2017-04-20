Taraba PDP is Neutral, Says Chairman

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Mr Victor Bala Kona, has revealed that the state chapter of the party decided to remain neutral in the protracted leadership tussle at the national level of the party in order to consolidate on the gains it recorded at the 2015 polls.

Fielding questions during an interactive session with newsmen in Jalingo on Thursday, Bala Kona stated that the party would have been factionalised in the state if they had taken sides with any of the warring faction and would have had a negative effect on the party during the National and state Assemblies’ by elections as well as the recently concluded local government elections in the state.

According to him, “In Taraba, I can assure you that there is no crisis in the PDP. Our concern is to continue to consolidate the party’s position in the state and that is what we are doing. In the face of the crisis, we won rerun elections for House of Representatives and state Assembly seats and cleared all the chairmanship seats in the just concluded local government elections.”

He however expressed optimism that the crisis rocking the party would soon be a thing of the past, stressing that the party would emerge stronger from the crisis to reclaim its foremost position in the country.

Details later…