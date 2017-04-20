Rivers Golden Jubilee Celebration to Gulp N1.5bn

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has said it would spend about N1.5 billion in celebrating the state’s 50th anniversary.

It, however, said the bulk of the funds would be provided by the private sector.

The Alternate Chairman of the Golden Jubilee Anniversary Committee, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN), who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, said they have already realised over N1 billion through donations from private donors.

“We have a budget of N1.5 billion for the celebration, most of which is expected to be raised from private donors. Already, we have raised over N1 billion from private donors. The golden jubilee celebration will be self-funded without any stress to the Rivers State government,” Okocha said.

He stated that the awards and honours sub-committee of the Golden Jubilee Committee, headed by former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Precious Sekibo, has shortlisted names of founding fathers and heroes of the old Rivers State who will be honoured during the celebration.

The Golden Jubilee Committee alternate chairman stated that the purpose of the celebrations was to showcase the history, unique geography and the rich cultural tapestry of the state.

Okocha said the central theme of the events was to strengthen “the bonds of brotherhood of the people of the state,” and set the agenda for the development of the state for the next three decades.

He said: “The celebratory activities which began in January this year with the unveiling of the anniversary logo by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, have seen a fund raising dinner, state-wide wrestling competition, and a novelty cycling event.

“Other events lined up for the celebration include, a polo tournament, football competition, a beauty pageant, and the colourful canoe regatta for which the state is famous. The programme shows special days dedicated for the celebration of women, the youth and the traditional institution in Rivers State.

“A day has also been set aside for Corporate Rivers, affording leaders in the business and investment community an opportunity to interact and explore new frontiers for investment in the state. A special golf event and a biking procession are also planned as part of the events.”

Okocha revealed that as a mark of appreciation and respect, individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the development and advancement of Rivers State since its creation would be publicly honoured at an award event.